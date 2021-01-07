Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

103,996 KM

Details Description Features

$17,786

+ tax & licensing
$17,786

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

Sport HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL!

2018 Jeep Compass

Sport HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL!

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$17,786

+ taxes & licensing

103,996KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6514870
  Stock #: 27812U
  VIN: 3C4NJCAB4JT500056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,996 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!





Sport, I4, 6-Speed Aisin Automatic, FWD



Features: All-Weather Floor Mats, AM/FM radio, Carpet/Vinyl Reversible Cargo Mat, Cold Weather Group, Front Heated Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power windows, Quick Order Package 28A, Remote keyless entry, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.






Advantage+ Pre-Owned Vehicle


  • 36-Point Provincial Safety Certification
  • Warranty:30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety related items and extended plans are available
  • CarFax Verified Report
  • Meets or exceeds minimal Provincial Safety Standard on all tires and brakes
  • 7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS
  • Preferred* Financing Rates OAC
  • Market Value Report provided
  • Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
  • Complimentary wash and vacuum, engine shampoo
  • OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
  • Complimentary shuttle transportation




Errors & Omissions Expected





SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls





The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

