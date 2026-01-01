$22,000+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$22,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
196,080KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFJM8JC396056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Dark Sienna Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 196,080 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, Summit 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Suspension
Air Suspension
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Automatic Parking
Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic
Dark Sienna Brown & Black Accents
Generic Sun/Moonroof
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS)
WHEELS: 20" X 8" FULL-POLISHED ALUMINUM W/SATIN (STD)
BLACK/DARK SIENNA BROWN NATURA PLUS LEATHER FRONT VENTED SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2CR -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: 230MM Rear Axle Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery HD 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes EcoDiesel Badge 220 Amp Alternator Quadra-Drive II 4X4 System GVWR: 3 084 kgs (6 800 lbs) El...
Front collision mitigation
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
