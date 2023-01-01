Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

135,900 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sport JL OFF ROAD PACKAGE!!

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sport JL OFF ROAD PACKAGE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10193220
  • VIN: 1C4HJXDG7JW114154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,900 KM

Vehicle Description

HAVE FUN THIS SUMMER OFF ROADING IN THIS WRANGLER JL SPORT!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH THE OFF ROAD TRAIL RATED PACKAGE SUCH AS SKID PLATES. IT COMES WITH BLUETOOTH AND SIRIUS XM RADIO. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

