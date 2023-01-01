$36,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Sport JL OFF ROAD PACKAGE!!
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
135,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10193220
- VIN: 1C4HJXDG7JW114154
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,900 KM
Vehicle Description
HAVE FUN THIS SUMMER OFF ROADING IN THIS WRANGLER JL SPORT!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH THE OFF ROAD TRAIL RATED PACKAGE SUCH AS SKID PLATES. IT COMES WITH BLUETOOTH AND SIRIUS XM RADIO. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
