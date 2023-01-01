Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

135,900 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4x4 JL OFF ROAD READY!!

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4x4 JL OFF ROAD READY!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10414761
  • VIN: 1C4HJXDG7JW114153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,900 KM

Vehicle Description

HAVE FUN THIS FALL OFF ROADING IN THIS WRANGLER JL SPORT TO SEE THE CHANGING OF THE LEAVES!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH THE OFF ROAD TRAIL RATED PACKAGE SUCH AS SKID PLATES. IT COMES WITH BLUETOOTH AND SIRIUS XM RADIO. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

