2018 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 5 , 9 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10414761

10414761 VIN: 1C4HJXDG7JW114153

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 135,900 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.