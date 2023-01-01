$36,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Sport 4x4 JL OFF ROAD READY!!
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
135,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10414761
- VIN: 1C4HJXDG7JW114153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,900 KM
Vehicle Description
HAVE FUN THIS FALL OFF ROADING IN THIS WRANGLER JL SPORT TO SEE THE CHANGING OF THE LEAVES!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH THE OFF ROAD TRAIL RATED PACKAGE SUCH AS SKID PLATES. IT COMES WITH BLUETOOTH AND SIRIUS XM RADIO. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
