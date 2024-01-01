2018 Jeep Wrangler

Menu
<p>THE JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED IS EQUIPPED WITH THE GOLDEN EAGLE PACKAGE. THIS PACKAGE CONSISTS OF LOW GLOSS BRONZE ALUMINUM WHEELS, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH GOLDEN EAGLE LOGO, LIGHT BRONZE ACCENT STITCHING, PREMIUM TAN SUNRIDER SOFT TOP, HEAVY DUTY ROCK RAILS WITH STEP PAD, HEAVY DUTY SUSPENSION WITH GAS SHOCKS, BLACK MOPAR TAILLAMP GUARDS AND MUCH MORE!! THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE FINANCING (705)797-1100</p>

59,100 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1C4BJWDG3JL893140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,100 KM

Vehicle Description

THE JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED IS EQUIPPED WITH THE GOLDEN EAGLE PACKAGE. THIS PACKAGE CONSISTS OF LOW GLOSS BRONZE ALUMINUM WHEELS, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH GOLDEN EAGLE LOGO, LIGHT BRONZE ACCENT STITCHING, PREMIUM TAN SUNRIDER SOFT TOP, HEAVY DUTY ROCK RAILS WITH STEP PAD, HEAVY DUTY SUSPENSION WITH GAS SHOCKS, BLACK MOPAR TAILLAMP GUARDS AND MUCH MORE!! THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE FINANCING (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
Directions Website Inventory
