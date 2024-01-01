$29,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport SPORT S | PUNK'N METALLIC ORANGE !! | FRONT HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL | TECHNOLOGY GROUP | SAFET
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport SPORT S | PUNK'N METALLIC ORANGE !! | FRONT HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL | TECHNOLOGY GROUP | SAFET
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
146,761KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDGXJW216095
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,761 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S | 4D Sport Utility Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Manual 4WD | Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.
Reviews:
* Owners typically rave about the Wrangler's toughness, capability, heavy-duty feel, and go-anywhere-anytime attitude. The unique looks and quirky drive are part of the Wrangler's charm for many drivers, and the availability of plenty of high-grade feature content drew many shoppers in. Notably, the new-for-2012 V6 engine is a smooth and punchy performer with power to spare, and should turn in notably improved fuel efficiency for drivers upgrading from pre-Pentastar Wranglers. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
2018 Jeep Wrangler