2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S | 4D Sport Utility Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Manual 4WD | Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.

Reviews:
* Owners typically rave about the Wranglers toughness, capability, heavy-duty feel, and go-anywhere-anytime attitude. The unique looks and quirky drive are part of the Wranglers charm for many drivers, and the availability of plenty of high-grade feature content drew many shoppers in. Notably, the new-for-2012 V6 engine is a smooth and punchy performer with power to spare, and should turn in notably improved fuel efficiency for drivers upgrading from pre-Pentastar Wranglers. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2018 Jeep Wrangler

146,761 KM

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport SPORT S | PUNK'N METALLIC ORANGE !! | FRONT HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL | TECHNOLOGY GROUP | SAFET

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport SPORT S | PUNK'N METALLIC ORANGE !! | FRONT HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL | TECHNOLOGY GROUP | SAFET

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

146,761KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDGXJW216095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,761 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S | 4D Sport Utility Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Manual 4WD | Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.


Reviews:
* Owners typically rave about the Wrangler's toughness, capability, heavy-duty feel, and go-anywhere-anytime attitude. The unique looks and quirky drive are part of the Wrangler's charm for many drivers, and the availability of plenty of high-grade feature content drew many shoppers in. Notably, the new-for-2012 V6 engine is a smooth and punchy performer with power to spare, and should turn in notably improved fuel efficiency for drivers upgrading from pre-Pentastar Wranglers. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2018 Jeep Wrangler