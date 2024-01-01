2018 Jeep Wrangler

Menu
<p>THE JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED IS EQUIPPED WITH THE GOLDEN EAGLE PACKAGE. THIS PACKAGE CONSISTS OF LOW GLOSS BRONZE ALUMINUM WHEELS, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH GOLDEN EAGLE LOGO, LIGHT BRONZE ACCENT STITCHING, PREMIUM TAN SUNRIDER SOFT TOP, HEAVY DUTY ROCK RAILS WITH STEP PAD, HEAVY DUTY SUSPENSION WITH GAS SHOCKS, BLACK MOPAR TAILLAMP GUARDS AND MUCH MORE!! THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE FINANCING (705)797-1100</p>

59,100 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
59,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWDG3JL893145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

