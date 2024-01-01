Menu
<p>Calling all adventure seekers! Get ready to conquer any terrain in this rugged and reliable 2018 Jeep Wrangler Golden Eagle 4x4. This black beauty is equipped with both hard and soft tops, giving you the freedom to choose your adventure. With its powerful 3.6L V6 engine and 4-wheel drive, youll have the power and traction to handle any challenge. This Wrangler has only 59,100km on the odometer, ensuring youll enjoy years of adventure-filled driving.</p><p>Step inside and youll be greeted by a comfortable and spacious interior with black leather seats. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and a rearview camera. This Wrangler comes fully loaded with features like SiriusXM radio, cruise control, and heated seats.</p><p>This 2018 Jeep Wrangler Golden Eagle 4x4 is a true off-road icon. Its waiting for you at Eckert Auto Sales, ready to take you on your next adventure.</p><p><strong>5 Sizzling Features:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Hard and Soft Tops:</strong> Experience the best of both worlds with the versatility of a hard top for winter and a soft top for summer.</li><li><strong>Golden Eagle Trim:</strong> Enjoy the exclusive design touches and enhanced off-road capabilities of the Golden Eagle trim.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Take on any terrain with confidence thanks to the powerful 4-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing you have a clear view of whats behind you.</li><li><strong>SiriusXM Radio:</strong> Enjoy a world of entertainment with SiriusXM satellite radio.</li></ol><p><em>GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION (705)797-1100</em></p>

2018 Jeep Wrangler

59,100 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler

Golden Eagle 4X4/HARD & SOFT TOPS!!

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Golden Eagle 4X4/HARD & SOFT TOPS!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWDG3JL893142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 Jeep Wrangler