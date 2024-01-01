$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Sport S
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Sport S
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ocean Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 120,336 KM
Vehicle Description
TECHNOLOGY GROUP | COLD WEATHER PACKAGE | CONVENIENCE GROUP | BLACK JEEP FREEDOM HARD TOP | ALPINE PREMIUM SOUND | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDRIOD AUTOGrab a steal on this 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport S while we have it. Spacious but agile, its low maintenance Automatic transmission and its durable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine have lots of soul for a low price. It has the following options: WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" GRANITE CRYSTAL ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 245/75R17 BSW On/Off-Road, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Hill Descent Control, TIRES: 245/75R17 ALL TERRAIN, TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto, 7" Customizable Cluster Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, USB Mobile Projection, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, 7" Touchscreen, Air Conditioning w/Auto Temp Control, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Apple CarPlay Capable, Air Filtering, GPS Antenna Input, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7" DISPLAY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows, Speed-Sensitive Power Locks, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Automatic Headlamps, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, A/C Refrigerant, Security Alarm, Remote Keyless Entry, Sun Visors w/Illum Vanity Mirror, OCEAN BLUE METALLIC, GVWR: 2,222 KGS (4,900 LBS) (STD), and ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD). You've done your research, so stop by BARRIE CHRYSLER at 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 today to drive home in your new car!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Call Dealer
705-702-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-702-5069