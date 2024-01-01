Menu
Account
Sign In
TECHNOLOGY GROUP | COLD WEATHER PACKAGE | CONVENIENCE GROUP | BLACK JEEP FREEDOM HARD TOP | ALPINE PREMIUM SOUND | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDRIOD AUTOGrab a steal on this 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport S while we have it. Spacious but agile, its low maintenance Automatic transmission and its durable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine have lots of soul for a low price. It has the following options: WHEELS: 17 X 7.5 GRANITE CRYSTAL ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 245/75R17 BSW On/Off-Road, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Hill Descent Control, TIRES: 245/75R17 ALL TERRAIN, TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto, 7 Customizable Cluster Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, USB Mobile Projection, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, 7 Touchscreen, Air Conditioning w/Auto Temp Control, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7 Display, Apple CarPlay Capable, Air Filtering, GPS Antenna Input, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7 DISPLAY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows, Speed-Sensitive Power Locks, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Automatic Headlamps, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, A/C Refrigerant, Security Alarm, Remote Keyless Entry, Sun Visors w/Illum Vanity Mirror, OCEAN BLUE METALLIC, GVWR: 2,222 KGS (4,900 LBS) (STD), and ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD). Youve done your research, so stop by BARRIE CHRYSLER at 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 today to drive home in your new car!

2018 Jeep Wrangler

120,336 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S

Watch This Vehicle
12009160

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,336KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4GJXAG8JW281169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 120,336 KM

Vehicle Description

TECHNOLOGY GROUP | COLD WEATHER PACKAGE | CONVENIENCE GROUP | BLACK JEEP FREEDOM HARD TOP | ALPINE PREMIUM SOUND | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDRIOD AUTOGrab a steal on this 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport S while we have it. Spacious but agile, its low maintenance Automatic transmission and its durable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine have lots of soul for a low price. It has the following options: WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" GRANITE CRYSTAL ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 245/75R17 BSW On/Off-Road, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Hill Descent Control, TIRES: 245/75R17 ALL TERRAIN, TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto, 7" Customizable Cluster Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, USB Mobile Projection, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, 7" Touchscreen, Air Conditioning w/Auto Temp Control, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Apple CarPlay Capable, Air Filtering, GPS Antenna Input, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7" DISPLAY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows, Speed-Sensitive Power Locks, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Automatic Headlamps, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, A/C Refrigerant, Security Alarm, Remote Keyless Entry, Sun Visors w/Illum Vanity Mirror, OCEAN BLUE METALLIC, GVWR: 2,222 KGS (4,900 LBS) (STD), and ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD). You've done your research, so stop by BARRIE CHRYSLER at 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 today to drive home in your new car!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7" DISPLAY

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener
BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
GVWR: 2 222 KGS (4 900 LBS) (STD)
OCEAN BLUE METALLIC
Tires: 245/75R17 All Terrain
ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM -inc: 220 Amp Alternator
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" GRANITE CRYSTAL ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 245/75R17 BSW On/Off-Road
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer No Sunrider Soft Top
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Automatic Headlamps Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel A/C ...
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto 7" Customizable Cluster Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Integrated Centre Stack Radio 7" Touchscreen Air Condit...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 20,059 KM $55,996 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Infiniti QX50 for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Infiniti QX50 166,450 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 RAM 1500 SPORT 125,452 KM $26,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-702-XXXX

(click to show)

705-702-5069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler