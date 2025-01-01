Menu
You certify, you save on As-Traded vehicles!*Vehicle Sold AS-IS*The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Talk to Tom, our Pre-owned Manager, today!Sting-Gray Clearcoat 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4D Sport Utility Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WDWe utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.Reviews:* Owners typically rave about the Wranglers toughness, capability, heavy-duty feel, and go-anywhere-anytime attitude. The unique looks and quirky drive are part of the Wranglers charm for many drivers, and the availability of plenty of high-grade feature content drew many shoppers in. Notably, the new-for-2012 V6 engine is a smooth and punchy performer with power to spare, and should turn in notably improved fuel efficiency for drivers upgrading from pre-Pentastar Wranglers. Source: autoTRADER.ca

170,116 KM

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Used
170,116KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXFG4JW265466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sting-Grey
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,116 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Remote proximity keyless entry
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED W/BLACK POCKETS -inc: Aluminum (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
TIRES: 285/70R17C BSW ON/OFF-ROAD (STD)
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/ACCENT STITCHING -inc: Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel
STING-GREY
SOFT TOP WINDOW STORAGE BAG
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches
Requires Subscription
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Yr SiriusXM T...
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

