2018 Kia Forte

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 3 , 9 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

2774E VIN: 3KPFL4A70JE198379

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 163,900 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Warranty Warranty Included

