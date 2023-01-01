Menu
2018 Kia Forte

163,900 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

LX+ ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!

2018 Kia Forte

LX+ ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10139451
  • Stock #: 2774E
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A70JE198379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,900 KM

Vehicle Description

USE THIS FORTE AS YOUR COMMUNTER CAR OR BUY IT FOR THAT COLLEGE STUDENT WHO JUST CAME HOME.  IT GETS AMAZING GAS MILEAGE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, SIRIUS XM RADIO, AUX, USB AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

