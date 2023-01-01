$14,995+ tax & licensing
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2018 Kia Forte
LX+ ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
163,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10139451
- Stock #: 2774E
- VIN: 3KPFL4A70JE198379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,900 KM
Vehicle Description
USE THIS FORTE AS YOUR COMMUNTER CAR OR BUY IT FOR THAT COLLEGE STUDENT WHO JUST CAME HOME. IT GETS AMAZING GAS MILEAGE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, SIRIUS XM RADIO, AUX, USB AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Included
