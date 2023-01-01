Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Forte

112,689 KM

Details Features

$15,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,996

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Forte

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

  1. 10335909
  2. 10335909
  3. 10335909
  4. 10335909
  5. 10335909
  6. 10335909
  7. 10335909
  8. 10335909
  9. 10335909
Contact Seller

$15,996

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
112,689KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10335909
  • Stock #: 28588U
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A72JE216137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 28588U
  • Mileage 112,689 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2018 Kia Forte
112,689 KM
$15,996 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler J...
 42,956 KM
$38,989 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT
 115,329 KM
$27,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-0393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory