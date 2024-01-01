$15,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Forte
LX ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TRY OUT THE KIA FORTE FOR A COMPACT CAR IT FEELS ROOMY INSIDE WITH LOTS OF DESIRABLE STANDARD FEATURES!! THE EASY TO USE CONTROLS AND STRAIGHTFORWARD TOUCHSCREEN INTERFACE MAKES DRIVING AND TECHNOLOGY COME TOGETHER. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100
