TRY OUT THE KIA FORTE FOR A COMPACT CAR IT FEELS ROOMY INSIDE WITH LOTS OF DESIRABLE STANDARD FEATURES!! THE EASY TO USE CONTROLS AND STRAIGHTFORWARD TOUCHSCREEN INTERFACE MAKES DRIVING AND TECHNOLOGY COME TOGETHER. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100

2018 Kia Forte

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Forte

LX ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!

2018 Kia Forte

LX ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPFL4A78JE191566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TRY OUT THE KIA FORTE FOR A COMPACT CAR IT FEELS ROOMY INSIDE WITH LOTS OF DESIRABLE STANDARD FEATURES!! THE EASY TO USE CONTROLS AND STRAIGHTFORWARD TOUCHSCREEN INTERFACE MAKES DRIVING AND TECHNOLOGY COME TOGETHER. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 Kia Forte