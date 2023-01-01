Menu
2018 Kia Optima

141,500 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 Kia Optima

2018 Kia Optima

LX GREAT COMMUTER CAR!!

2018 Kia Optima

LX GREAT COMMUTER CAR!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10139472
  • Stock #: 2782E
  • VIN: 5XXGT4L36JG181124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,500 KM

Vehicle Description

USE THIS OPTIMA FOR YOUR DAILY COMMUTE, GREAT ON GAS AND SUCH A COMFORT ON THE HIGHWAY!! IT IS EQUIPPED WITH POWER TRUNK RELEASE, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, USB AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

