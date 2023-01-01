$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2018 Kia Optima
2018 Kia Optima
LX GREAT COMMUTER CAR!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
141,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10139472
- Stock #: 2782E
- VIN: 5XXGT4L36JG181124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,500 KM
Vehicle Description
USE THIS OPTIMA FOR YOUR DAILY COMMUTE, GREAT ON GAS AND SUCH A COMFORT ON THE HIGHWAY!! IT IS EQUIPPED WITH POWER TRUNK RELEASE, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, USB AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1