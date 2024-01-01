Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>THIS MERCEDES-BENZ C300 4MATIC HAS AN INTERIOR THAT IS IMPECCABLY CRAFTED AND THE 2.0L TURBO HAS 241 HORSEPOWER. IT IS EQUIPPED WITH DUAL EXHAUST, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND MUCH MORE. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION (705)797-1100.</p>

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

115,700 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC 241 HORSEPOWER WOW!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC 241 HORSEPOWER WOW!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1720198729
  2. 1720198732
  3. 1720198734
  4. 1720198736
  5. 1720198738
  6. 1720198740
  7. 1720198742
  8. 1720198743
  9. 1720198745
  10. 1720198746
  11. 1720198748
  12. 1720198750
  13. 1720198755
  14. 1720198759
  15. 1720198764
  16. 1720198768
  17. 1720198772
  18. 1720198776
  19. 1720198780
  20. 1720198784
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 55SWF4KB2JU262541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,700 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS MERCEDES-BENZ C300 4MATIC HAS AN INTERIOR THAT IS IMPECCABLY CRAFTED AND THE 2.0L TURBO HAS 241 HORSEPOWER. IT IS EQUIPPED WITH DUAL EXHAUST, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND MUCH MORE. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2017 Nissan Titan SV RUNNING BOARDS/TRAILER TOW PACKAGE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Nissan Titan SV RUNNING BOARDS/TRAILER TOW PACKAGE!! 159,300 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT GREAT GAS MILEAGE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT GREAT GAS MILEAGE!! 41,800 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi A3 1.8T Progressiv LEATHER/SUNROOF!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 Audi A3 1.8T Progressiv LEATHER/SUNROOF!! 134,200 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class