2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC DUAL EXHAUST/SUNROOF!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the epitome of luxury and performance with this stunning 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC DUAL EXHAUST/SUNROOF!! from Eckert Auto Sales. This sleek black sedan boasts a powerful 2L 4-cylinder turbo engine that delivers a thrilling ride, while its all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in any weather condition. Step inside the luxurious black leather interior and be enveloped in comfort with heated seats and a heated steering wheel.
This C-Class is packed with features to enhance your driving experience, including a sunroof for an open-air feel, dual exhaust for a sporty sound, and a blind-spot monitor for added safety. The 115,700km on the odometer speak to its well-maintained condition, and its warranty ensures peace of mind.
Here are 5 sizzle-worthy features of this Mercedes-Benz C-Class:
- Dual Exhaust: Hear the roar of the engine with this sporty feature that adds a touch of aggression to your ride.
- Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort even on the coldest days.
- Sunroof: Open up to the sky and let the sunshine in.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence knowing you have an extra set of eyes on the road.
- All Wheel Drive: Take on any road with the power and control of all-wheel drive
- CONTACT CHRIS OR TINA FOR MORE INFORMATION (705)797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
