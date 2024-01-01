Menu
Experience the epitome of luxury and performance with this stunning 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC DUAL EXHAUST/SUNROOF!! from Eckert Auto Sales. This sleek black sedan boasts a powerful 2L 4-cylinder turbo engine that delivers a thrilling ride, while its all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in any weather condition. Step inside the luxurious black leather interior and be enveloped in comfort with heated seats and a heated steering wheel.

This C-Class is packed with features to enhance your driving experience, including a sunroof for an open-air feel, dual exhaust for a sporty sound, and a blind-spot monitor for added safety. The 115,700km on the odometer speak to its well-maintained condition, and its warranty ensures peace of mind.

Here are 5 sizzle-worthy features of this Mercedes-Benz C-Class:

Dual Exhaust: Hear the roar of the engine with this sporty feature that adds a touch of aggression to your ride.
Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort even on the coldest days.
Sunroof: Open up to the sky and let the sunshine in.
Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence knowing you have an extra set of eyes on the road.
All Wheel Drive: Take on any road with the power and control of all-wheel drive
CONTACT CHRIS OR TINA FOR MORE INFORMATION (705)797-1100

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 55SWF4KB2JU262544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class