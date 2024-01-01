$26,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC NAVIGATION!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury and performance with this stunning 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC NAVIGATION!! This sleek black sedan boasts a powerful 2L 4-cylinder turbo engine, ensuring a thrilling ride. With its all-wheel drive system, you'll conquer any road condition with confidence. This beauty features a luxurious black interior with heated seats, heated steering wheel, and a sunroof/moonroof for those sunny days.
Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start, along with a wealth of safety features including blind-spot monitoring, rearview camera, and multiple airbags. The C 300 comes equipped with GPS navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system. With its 115,700km, this well-maintained Mercedes is ready for its next adventure.
Come experience the luxury and performance of this C-Class at Eckert Auto Sales today.
Give Chris or Tina a call today (705)797-1100
