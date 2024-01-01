Menu
Step into luxury and performance with this stunning 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC NAVIGATION!! This sleek black sedan boasts a powerful 2L 4-cylinder turbo engine, ensuring a thrilling ride. With its all-wheel drive system, youll conquer any road condition with confidence. This beauty features a luxurious black interior with heated seats, heated steering wheel, and a sunroof/moonroof for those sunny days.

Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start, along with a wealth of safety features including blind-spot monitoring, rearview camera, and multiple airbags. The C 300 comes equipped with GPS navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system. With its 115,700km, this well-maintained Mercedes is ready for its next adventure.

Come experience the luxury and performance of this C-Class at Eckert Auto Sales today.

Give Chris or Tina a call today (705)797-1100

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

115,700 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC NAVIGATION!!

11933843

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC NAVIGATION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 55SWF4KB2JU262545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class