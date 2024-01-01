Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Step into luxury and performance with this sleek 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Sedan, now available at Eckert Auto Sales. This sophisticated sedan boasts a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine, delivering both exhilarating acceleration and efficient fuel economy. Its all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions, while the stylish black exterior turns heads wherever you go.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Inside, the C-Class offers a premium experience with luxurious black leather seats, heated for your comfort. The spacious cabin is packed with advanced features including a GPS navigation system, a sunroof, and a power-adjustable drivers seat. This meticulously maintained C 300 has a mere 115,700km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable performance.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>This 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Sedan is waiting for you at Eckert Auto Sales. Come see it today! For more information call us today at (705)797-1100</p>

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

115,700 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Sedan NAVIGATION!!

Watch This Vehicle
12034516

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Sedan NAVIGATION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1734718653
  2. 1734718656
  3. 1734718658
  4. 1734718660
  5. 1734718661
  6. 1734718663
  7. 1734718665
  8. 1734718670
  9. 1734718673
  10. 1734718678
  11. 1734718682
  12. 1734718686
  13. 1734718690
  14. 1734718694
  15. 1734718699
  16. 1734718704
  17. 1734718709
  18. 1734718713
  19. 1734718717
  20. 1734718721
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 55SWF4KB2JU262546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into luxury and performance with this sleek 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Sedan, now available at Eckert Auto Sales. This sophisticated sedan boasts a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine, delivering both exhilarating acceleration and efficient fuel economy. Its all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions, while the stylish black exterior turns heads wherever you go.

Inside, the C-Class offers a premium experience with luxurious black leather seats, heated for your comfort. The spacious cabin is packed with advanced features including a GPS navigation system, a sunroof, and a power-adjustable driver's seat. This meticulously maintained C 300 has a mere 115,700km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable performance.

This 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Sedan is waiting for you at Eckert Auto Sales. Come see it today! For more information call us today at (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Sedan NAVIGATION!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Sedan NAVIGATION!! 115,700 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT SUNROOF/DUAL EXHAUST!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Dodge Challenger SXT SUNROOF/DUAL EXHAUST!! 87,800 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock 5.7L/MAYHEM WHEELS!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock 5.7L/MAYHEM WHEELS!! 51,400 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class