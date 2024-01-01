$26,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC Sedan NAVIGATION!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury and performance with this sleek 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Sedan, now available at Eckert Auto Sales. This sophisticated sedan boasts a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine, delivering both exhilarating acceleration and efficient fuel economy. Its all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions, while the stylish black exterior turns heads wherever you go.
Inside, the C-Class offers a premium experience with luxurious black leather seats, heated for your comfort. The spacious cabin is packed with advanced features including a GPS navigation system, a sunroof, and a power-adjustable driver's seat. This meticulously maintained C 300 has a mere 115,700km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable performance.
This 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Sedan is waiting for you at Eckert Auto Sales. Come see it today! For more information call us today at (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
