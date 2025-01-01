Menu
Experience the epitome of luxury and performance with this sleek 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC, now available at Eckert Auto Sales. This sophisticated sedan boasts a captivating black exterior that turns heads wherever you go, while the black leather interior offers a haven of comfort and style. Under the hood, a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine delivers exhilarating acceleration and effortless handling, enhanced by the all-wheel drive system that provides exceptional traction and control in all weather conditions.

This meticulously maintained Mercedes-Benz comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start, navigate with ease using the integrated GPS navigation system, and stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM radio. Stay warm and comfortable with heated seats and heated mirrors, and revel in the open-air feeling offered by the sunroof. With a mere 119,000 km on the odometer, this C-Class is ready for many more miles of luxurious adventures.

Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to experience this stunning Mercedes-Benz C-Class firsthand.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

119,000 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC SUNROOF/NAVIGATION!!

12199021

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC SUNROOF/NAVIGATION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 55SWF4KB2JU262548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the epitome of luxury and performance with this sleek 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC, now available at Eckert Auto Sales. This sophisticated sedan boasts a captivating black exterior that turns heads wherever you go, while the black leather interior offers a haven of comfort and style. Under the hood, a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine delivers exhilarating acceleration and effortless handling, enhanced by the all-wheel drive system that provides exceptional traction and control in all weather conditions.

This meticulously maintained Mercedes-Benz comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start, navigate with ease using the integrated GPS navigation system, and stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM radio. Stay warm and comfortable with heated seats and heated mirrors, and revel in the open-air feeling offered by the sunroof. With a mere 119,000 km on the odometer, this C-Class is ready for many more miles of luxurious adventures.

Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to experience this stunning Mercedes-Benz C-Class firsthand.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class