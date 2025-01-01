$23,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC LEATHER/NAVIGATION!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury with this sleek 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC! This stunning sedan boasts a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine and all-wheel drive for a smooth and confident ride. Wrapped in a sophisticated black exterior, this C-Class turns heads wherever it goes. Inside, you'll find luxurious black leather seats, a spacious cabin, and a host of advanced features. With only 119,000km on the odometer, this Mercedes-Benz is ready for many more adventures.
Enjoy the ultimate driving experience with features like heated and power-adjustable seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a premium sound system. Stay connected on the road with integrated GPS navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and SiriusXM radio. This C-Class offers peace of mind with a comprehensive warranty included.
At Eckert Auto Sales, we are committed to providing our customers with high-quality vehicles at exceptional value. Come see this 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC for yourself!
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
