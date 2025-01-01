Menu
Step into luxury with this sleek 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC! This stunning sedan boasts a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine and all-wheel drive for a smooth and confident ride. Wrapped in a sophisticated black exterior, this C-Class turns heads wherever it goes. Inside, youll find luxurious black leather seats, a spacious cabin, and a host of advanced features. With only 119,000km on the odometer, this Mercedes-Benz is ready for many more adventures.

Enjoy the ultimate driving experience with features like heated and power-adjustable seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a premium sound system. Stay connected on the road with integrated GPS navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and SiriusXM radio. This C-Class offers peace of mind with a comprehensive warranty included.

At Eckert Auto Sales, we are committed to providing our customers with high-quality vehicles at exceptional value. Come see this 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC for yourself!

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

119,000 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC LEATHER/NAVIGATION!!

12312701

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC LEATHER/NAVIGATION!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 55SWF4KB2JU262549

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Step into luxury with this sleek 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC! This stunning sedan boasts a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine and all-wheel drive for a smooth and confident ride. Wrapped in a sophisticated black exterior, this C-Class turns heads wherever it goes. Inside, you'll find luxurious black leather seats, a spacious cabin, and a host of advanced features. With only 119,000km on the odometer, this Mercedes-Benz is ready for many more adventures.

Enjoy the ultimate driving experience with features like heated and power-adjustable seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a premium sound system. Stay connected on the road with integrated GPS navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and SiriusXM radio. This C-Class offers peace of mind with a comprehensive warranty included.

At Eckert Auto Sales, we are committed to providing our customers with high-quality vehicles at exceptional value. Come see this 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC for yourself!

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty Included

Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class