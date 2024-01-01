2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Menu
<p>WITH THE CLA 250 STRONG 2.0L FOUR CYLINDER AND QUICK SHIFTING TRANSMISSION IT OFFERS ENOUGH PERFORMANCE TO IMPRESS ALL OWNERS!! WHAT A LUXURY CAR TO DRIVE WITH THE HEATED POWER LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION AND A HUGE SUNROOF!! IT ALSO OFFERS TO CHANGE FROM COMFORT, ECO OR SPORT MODE WHICH EVER MODE YOU ARE IN. THIS BEAUTIFUL RIDING CAR IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH DUAL EXHAUST, POWER TRUNK RELEASE, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START AND AUTO STOP/START. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE FINANCING (705)797-1100</p>

76,800 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

76,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDSJ4GBXJN573874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class