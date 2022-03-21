Menu
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

103,300 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

SE S-AWC LANE DEPARTURE WARNING!!

SE S-AWC LANE DEPARTURE WARNING!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8691575
  • Stock #: 2609E
  • VIN: JA4AT4AA1JZ616422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,300 KM

Vehicle Description

THE ECLIPSE CROSS OFFERS TONS OF ROOM FOR THOSE FAMILY OUTINGS BUT IS GREAT ON GAS AND THE POCKETBOOK!! IT IS EQUIPPED WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, ECO MODE, SIRIUS XM RADIO, IPOD AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

