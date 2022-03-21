$22,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
SE S-AWC LANE DEPARTURE WARNING!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
103,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8691575
- Stock #: 2609E
- VIN: JA4AT4AA1JZ616422
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,300 KM
Vehicle Description
THE ECLIPSE CROSS OFFERS TONS OF ROOM FOR THOSE FAMILY OUTINGS BUT IS GREAT ON GAS AND THE POCKETBOOK!! IT IS EQUIPPED WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, ECO MODE, SIRIUS XM RADIO, IPOD AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1