Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

49,990 KM

Details Description Features

$24,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,498

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Mitsubishi

705-733-9696

Contact Seller
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE

Location

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-733-9696

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$24,498

+ taxes & licensing

49,990KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5693756
  • Stock #: 00601
  • VIN: JA4JZ3AX1JZ613310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 49,990 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to our Pre-owned car inventory! For more information, text us at 705-990-1407!

 

VEHICLE

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE Touring Edition AWC

 

HISTORY

Previously One Owner, No Accidents

 

WARRANTY

Balance of Mitsubishi Warranty:

10 Years / 160,000 KM Powertrain Warranty |  5 Years / 100,000 KM New Vehicle Limited Warranty  |  5 Years / Unlimited Km Roadside Assistance

 

FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS

-All Wheel Control

-Advanced Safety Features

-Back-up Camera

-Sunroof

-V6 Engine (3500lb Towing Capacity)

-Keyless Entry & Start

-Heated Seats

-Android Auto / Apple CarPlay / Bluetooth / Satellite Radio

-7 Seats

-Rubber Winter Mats

 

FINANCING

$0 down financing available at low interest rates OAC. (ANY CREDIT SITUATION WELCOME)

You can also apply online by clicking the following link: https://www.barriemitsubishi.ca/credit-application/

 

TRADE-IN

Do you have a trade? Do you owe more than the trade is worth? Let us know what we need to work with!

 

CERTIFICATION

The car will be certified as per the standards set by Ministry of Transportation (MTO).

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Mitsubishi

2018 Mitsubishi Outl...
 49,990 KM
$24,498 + tax & lic
2016 Mitsubishi Outl...
 57,300 KM
$20,398 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi Outl...
 116,590 KM
$12,498 + tax & lic

Email Barrie Mitsubishi

Barrie Mitsubishi

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

Call Dealer

705-733-XXXX

(click to show)

705-733-9696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory