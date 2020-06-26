Menu
$20,898

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Mitsubishi

705-733-9696

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

SE AWC

Location

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-733-9696

Sale Price

$20,898

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5306504
  • Stock #: 00547
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AU5JU602501
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Welcome to Barrie Mitsubishi’s Pre-owned car inventory! For more information, text us at 705-990-1407!

____________

*VEHICLE*

2018 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWC

____________

*HISTORY*

Previous Daily Rental, No Accidents

____________

*WARRANTY*

Balance of Mitsubishi’s Warranty:

10 Years / 160,000 KM Powertrain Warranty  |  5 Years / 100,000 KM New Vehicle Limited Warranty  |  5 Years / Unlimited Km Roadside Assistance

____________

*FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS*

-All Wheel Control

-Climate Control

-Back-up Camera

-Leather Options

-Steering Wheel Controls

-Heated Seats

-Bluetooth

____________

*FINANCING*

$0 down financing available at low interest rates OAC. (ANY CREDIT SITUATION WELCOME)

You can also apply online by clicking the following link: https://www.barriemitsubishi.ca/credit-application/

____________

*TRADE-IN*

Do you have a trade? Do you owe more than the trade is worth? Let us know what we need to work with!

____________

*CERTIFICATION*

The car will be certified as per the standards set by Ministry of Transportation (MTO).

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

