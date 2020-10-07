Menu
2018 Mitsubishi RVR

43,000 KM

$20,598

+ tax & licensing
$20,598

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Mitsubishi

705-733-9696

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Location

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-733-9696

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$20,598

+ taxes & licensing

43,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6072690
  • Stock #: 00547
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AU5JU602501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 00547
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to our Pre-owned car inventory! For more information, text us at 705-990-1407!

 

VEHICLE

2018 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWC

 

HISTORY

Previous Daily Rental, No Accidents

 

WARRANTY

Balance of Mitsubishi Warranty:

10 Years / 160,000 KM Powertrain Warranty |  5 Years / 100,000 KM New Vehicle Limited Warranty  |  5 Years / Unlimited Km Roadside Assistance

 

FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS

-All Wheel Control

-Climate Control

-Back-up Camera

-Leather Options

-Steering Wheel Controls

-Heated Seats

-Bluetooth

 

FINANCING

$0 down financing available at low interest rates OAC. (ANY CREDIT SITUATION WELCOME)

You can also apply online by clicking the following link: https://www.barriemitsubishi.ca/credit-application/

 

TRADE-IN

Do you have a trade? Do you owe more than the trade is worth? Let us know what we need to work with!

 

CERTIFICATION

The car will be certified as per the standards set by Ministry of Transportation (MTO).

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

