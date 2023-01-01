$21,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Nissan Rogue
AWD S ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!
2018 Nissan Rogue
AWD S ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
117,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AT2MV6JC702314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
DRIVE THIS ROGUE THIS WINTER AND GO THROUGH ANYTHING IN THIS ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! EQUIPPED WITH ALL YOUR TECHNOLOGY NEEDS WITH ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, AUX AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
2018 Ford Focus SE HEATED STEERING WHEEL!! 91,700 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus SE FLEX FUEL GREAT ON GAS!! 153,100 KM SOLD + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Outdoorsman BLACK WHEELS!! 130,600 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Email Eckert Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2018 Nissan Rogue