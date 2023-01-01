Menu
<p>DRIVE THIS ROGUE THIS WINTER AND GO THROUGH ANYTHING IN THIS ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! EQUIPPED WITH ALL YOUR TECHNOLOGY NEEDS WITH ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, AUX AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.</p>

2018 Nissan Rogue

117,000 KM

Details

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue

AWD S ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!

2018 Nissan Rogue

AWD S ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

117,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV6JC702314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

