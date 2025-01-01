Menu
Get ready to zip into the spotlight with the 2018 Nissan Sentra SV 1.8L—a spunky little number that's all about fun, flair, and fuel-sipping finesse! Powered by a peppy 1.8-liter engine, this compact cruiser dishes out 124 horsepower of lively energy, perfect for darting through traffic or embarking on a spontaneous road trip. Its sleek, aerodynamic curves and dazzling grille give it a playful yet polished vibe, while the cozy cabin rocks comfy seats, a slick touchscreen, and a sound system that'll have you singing along at every red light. With smooth handling and a knack for efficiency, the Sentra SV turns every commute into a vibrant joyride! G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore! Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers cant. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why were known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders! Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customers individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America. Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models. Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUVs. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - Weve Got Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

2018 Nissan Sentra

88,758 KM

$13,990

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV ~Heated Seats ~Sunroof ~Backup Camera ~A/C

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV ~Heated Seats ~Sunroof ~Backup Camera ~A/C

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

$13,990

88,758KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP5JY309833

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # JY309833
  • Mileage 88,758 KM

Get ready to zip into the spotlight with the 2018 Nissan Sentra SV 1.8L—a spunky little number that’s all about fun, flair, and fuel-sipping finesse! Powered by a peppy 1.8-liter engine, this compact cruiser dishes out 124 horsepower of lively energy, perfect for darting through traffic or embarking on a spontaneous road trip. Its sleek, aerodynamic curves and dazzling grille give it a playful yet polished vibe, while the cozy cabin rocks comfy seats, a slick touchscreen, and a sound system that’ll have you singing along at every red light. With smooth handling and a knack for efficiency, the Sentra SV turns every commute into a vibrant joyride!

G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore!

Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers can't. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why we're known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders!

Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customer's individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America.

Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models.

Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUV's. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - We've Got 'Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps

Telescoping Steering Wheel

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Leather Wrap Wheel

Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-728-2422

