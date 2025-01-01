Menu
Night 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box *Ltd Avail*, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

2018 RAM 1500

121,868 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

NIGHT

13173737

2018 RAM 1500

NIGHT

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,868KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT6JS263584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FLAME RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,868 KM

Vehicle Description

Night 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box *Ltd Avail*, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Electronic Trailer Brake Controller

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Sport Performance Hood
Spray-in bedliner

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Flame Red
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) (STD)
BLACK SPORT MESH CLOTH/VINYL FRONT BUCKET
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Black Exterior Badging Black Ram 1500 Badge Black 4x4 Badge (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27Q NIGHT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Black RAM Tailgate Badge Black Hex...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2018 RAM 1500