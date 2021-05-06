Menu
2018 RAM 1500

73,200 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Express CREW 4X4 DUAL EXHAUST!!

2018 RAM 1500

Express CREW 4X4 DUAL EXHAUST!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7129147
  • Stock #: 2452E
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT9JG205172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 73,200 KM

Vehicle Description

THE RAM'S SMOOTH RIDE COMES FROM THE CLASS EXECUTIVE COIL SPRING REAR SUSPENSION. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH DUAL EXHAUST, LINEX BOXLINER, RUNNING BOARDS, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Folding Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
DUAL EXHAUST
Conventional Spare Tire
LINEX BOXLINER

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
