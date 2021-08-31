Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

68,700 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Express BLACKED OUT EDITION!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Express BLACKED OUT EDITION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

68,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7751754
  • Stock #: 2526E
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG7JS275856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 68,700 KM

Vehicle Description

THE RAM EXPRESS IS THE BLACKED OUT EDITION WITH A MOPAR HARD TONNEAU COVER!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLACK ALLOYS, BLACK RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, USB, IPOD AND SIRIUS XM RADIO. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2017 Ford Edge SEL ...
 100,600 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 2500 SLT C...
 166,100 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 154,900 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory