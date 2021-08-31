+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
THE RAM EXPRESS IS THE BLACKED OUT EDITION WITH A MOPAR HARD TONNEAU COVER!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLACK ALLOYS, BLACK RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, USB, IPOD AND SIRIUS XM RADIO. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1