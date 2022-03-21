Menu
2018 RAM 1500

108,226 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Loan Arranger

1-800-403-3225

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

108,226KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8874584
  Stock #: 24436A
  VIN: 1C6RR7LM9JS289235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,226 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Leather Seats
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
Dual Climate Controls
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
mp3 ready

The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

