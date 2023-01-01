$25,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 5 , 0 4 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9611314

9611314 Stock #: 35932AU

35932AU VIN: 1C6RR7VM7JS349333

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Steel

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 35932AU

Mileage 185,046 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.