Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

185,046 KM

Details Features

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

  1. 9611314
  2. 9611314
  3. 9611314
  4. 9611314
  5. 9611314
  6. 9611314
  7. 9611314
  8. 9611314
  9. 9611314
Contact Seller

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
185,046KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9611314
  • Stock #: 35932AU
  • VIN: 1C6RR7VM7JS349333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 35932AU
  • Mileage 185,046 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2018 RAM 1500 Laramie
 185,046 KM
$25,000 + tax & lic
2008 Pontiac Torrent...
 202,526 KM
$2,950 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 83,898 KM
$26,686 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-0393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory