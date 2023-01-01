Menu
2018 RAM 1500

101,275 KM

Details Features

$40,486

+ tax & licensing
$40,486

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Longhorn

2018 RAM 1500

Longhorn

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

$40,486

+ taxes & licensing

101,275KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9639847
  • Stock #: 36732AU
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT1JS200369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 101,275 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
