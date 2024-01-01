$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 2500
Laramie
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
Used
103,253KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5FL2JG105245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,253 KM
Vehicle Description
Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
180-amp alternator
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Monotone Paint
Spray-in bedliner
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
LED BED LIGHTING
Black Power Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Memory
KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH-START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7)
CENTRE HIGH-MOUNT STOP LAMP W/CAM
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS)
WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM W/CHROME INSERTS -inc: Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off Road
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats 2nd Row Heated Seats Front Ventilated Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Tow Hooks Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel GVWR: 4 535 kgs ...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM T...
SPORT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Black Power Manual Folding Mirrors Body-Colour Grille w/RAM Body-Colour Door Handles Bifunc Projector Headlamps w/Black Painted Front Bumper Rear Performance Tuned Shock Absorbers Painted Rear Bumper Black Premium T...
