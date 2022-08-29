Menu
2018 RAM 2500

186,845 KM

Details Description Features

$48,386

+ tax & licensing
SLT LEGENDARY CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL | REMOTE START

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

186,845KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9030574
  • Stock #: 28267AU
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DL1JG191425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 28267AU
  • Mileage 186,845 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!





SLT Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel 6-Speed Automatic 4WD



Fresh Oil Change!, Full Interior & Exterior Detail!, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Electroluminescent Instrument Cluster, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Front Armrest w/Cupholders, Glove Box Lamp, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Luxury Group, Overhead Console w/Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 2FG SLT, Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener.





ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

