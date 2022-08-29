$48,386+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-726-0393
2018 RAM 2500
SLT LEGENDARY CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL | REMOTE START
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,386
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9030574
- Stock #: 28267AU
- VIN: 3C6UR5DL1JG191425
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 28267AU
- Mileage 186,845 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
SLT Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel 6-Speed Automatic 4WD
Fresh Oil Change!, Full Interior & Exterior Detail!, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Electroluminescent Instrument Cluster, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Front Armrest w/Cupholders, Glove Box Lamp, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Luxury Group, Overhead Console w/Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 2FG SLT, Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener.
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.