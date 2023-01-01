2018 RAM 3500

$69,996 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 9 , 5 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10142013

10142013 Stock #: 37172AU

37172AU VIN: 3C63R3EL4JG319896

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 37172AU

Mileage 79,512 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.