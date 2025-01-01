Menu
AISIN HEAVY DUTY TRANSMISSION | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | REMOTE START | 5TH WHEEL PREP | GOOSENECK PREP | REAR SLIDING WINDOW | REAR AUTO LEVELING SUSPENSIONFrom work to weekends, this Gray 2018 Ram 3500 SLT muscles through any terrain. The heavy duty Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine delivers mind-blowing torque anytime, anywhere. The road is yours in this vehicle. Its loaded with the following options: WHEELS: 17 X 6 POLISHED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Transmission Oil Cooler, TIRES: LT235/80R17E BSW ALL-SEASON, SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Traffic, USB Mobile Projection, HD Radio, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, GPS Antenna Input, Remote USB Charging Port, 8.4 Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay Capable, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28G SLT -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin Heavy-Duty Automatic, and POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS.

2018 RAM 3500

281,189 KM

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 3500

SLT

12302261

2018 RAM 3500

SLT

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
281,189KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C63RRHL6JG272157

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 281,189 KM

AISIN HEAVY DUTY TRANSMISSION | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | REMOTE START | 5TH WHEEL PREP | GOOSENECK PREP | REAR SLIDING WINDOW | REAR AUTO LEVELING SUSPENSIONFrom work to weekends, this Gray 2018 Ram 3500 SLT muscles through any terrain. The heavy duty Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine delivers mind-blowing torque anytime, anywhere. The road is yours in this vehicle. It's loaded with the following options: WHEELS: 17" X 6" POLISHED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Transmission Oil Cooler, TIRES: LT235/80R17E BSW ALL-SEASON, SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Traffic, USB Mobile Projection, HD Radio, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, GPS Antenna Input, Remote USB Charging Port, 8.4" Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay Capable, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28G SLT -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin Heavy-Duty Automatic, and POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS. Live a little - stop by BARRIE CHRYSLER located at 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 to make this truck yours today! No haggle, no hassle.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
180-amp alternator
Electronic Trailer Brake Controller

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Clearance Lamps
Spray-in bedliner
Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season
LED BED LIGHTING

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Monotone Paint Application
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
Granite Crystal Metallic
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror (GN4)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28G SLT -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin Heavy-Duty Automatic
BRIGHT TUBULAR SIDE STEPS
GVWR: 6 350 KGS (14 000 LBS)
WHEELS: 17" X 6" POLISHED ALUMINUM
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Heated Seats Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake RAM Active Air Intake GVWR: 5 579 kgs (12 300 lbs) Winter F...
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Black Power Folding Trailer Tow Mirrors Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Glove Box Lamp Universal Garage Door Open...
DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Chrome Wheel Covers Clearance Lamps Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season Delete Tire Pressure Monitoring 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps Wheels: 17" x 6" Chrome-Clad Steel 2721kg (6000lb) Front Axle ...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Front Armrest w/Cup Holders Power Lumbar Adjust Remote USB Charging Port 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-F...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection HD Radio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscrip...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2018 RAM 3500