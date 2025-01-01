$42,995+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 3500
SLT
2018 RAM 3500
SLT
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 281,189 KM
Vehicle Description
AISIN HEAVY DUTY TRANSMISSION | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | REMOTE START | 5TH WHEEL PREP | GOOSENECK PREP | REAR SLIDING WINDOW | REAR AUTO LEVELING SUSPENSIONFrom work to weekends, this Gray 2018 Ram 3500 SLT muscles through any terrain. The heavy duty Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine delivers mind-blowing torque anytime, anywhere. The road is yours in this vehicle. It's loaded with the following options: WHEELS: 17" X 6" POLISHED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Transmission Oil Cooler, TIRES: LT235/80R17E BSW ALL-SEASON, SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Traffic, USB Mobile Projection, HD Radio, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, GPS Antenna Input, Remote USB Charging Port, 8.4" Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay Capable, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28G SLT -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin Heavy-Duty Automatic, and POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS. Live a little - stop by BARRIE CHRYSLER located at 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 to make this truck yours today! No haggle, no hassle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Call Dealer
705-702-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-702-5069