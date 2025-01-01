$25,995+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 154,791 KM
Vehicle Description
From work to weekends, this White 2018 Ram ProMaster Cargo Van plows through any turf. The heavy duty Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine delivers mind-blowing torque so you're always prepared. Be the unstoppable force you imagine in this vehicle. It comes equipped with these options: WOOD FLOOR, WHEELS: 16" X 6" STEEL (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD), RADIO: UCONNECT 3 NAV W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5" Touchscreen, Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack, GPS Navigation, GPS Antenna Input, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, POWER FOLDING HEATED MIRRORS, INTERIOR CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Locking Glove Box, Shelf Above Roof Trim, Underseat Storage Tray, Cargo Net, Windshield Document Holder, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), and CRUISE CONTROL. Visit BARRIE CHRYSLER located at 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 for a hassle-free deal!
Vehicle Features
705-702-5069