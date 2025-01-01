2018 RAM Cargo Van

Menu
$25,995

+ tax & licensing

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 154,791 KM

Vehicle Description

From work to weekends, this White 2018 Ram ProMaster Cargo Van plows through any turf. The heavy duty Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine delivers mind-blowing torque so you're always prepared. Be the unstoppable force you imagine in this vehicle. It comes equipped with these options: WOOD FLOOR, WHEELS: 16" X 6" STEEL (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD), RADIO: UCONNECT 3 NAV W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5" Touchscreen, Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack, GPS Navigation, GPS Antenna Input, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, POWER FOLDING HEATED MIRRORS, INTERIOR CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Locking Glove Box, Shelf Above Roof Trim, Underseat Storage Tray, Cargo Net, Windshield Document Holder, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), and CRUISE CONTROL. Visit BARRIE CHRYSLER located at 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 for a hassle-free deal!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Wood Floor
MP3 Capability
Cargo Partition w/Sliding Window
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
2 Additional Key Fobs
Power Folding Heated Mirrors
6-Way Driver/Passenger Lumbar Adjust
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
TIRES: 225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
WHEELS: 16" X 6" STEEL (STD)
BLACK/BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 NAV W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5" Touchscreen Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack GPS Navigation GPS Antenna Input
INTERIOR CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Locking Glove Box Shelf Above Roof Trim Underseat Storage Tray Cargo Net Windshield Document Holder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 RAM Cargo Van