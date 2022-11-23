$27,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru BRZ
Sport-tech RS BREMBO BRAKES/LEATHER!!
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
36,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9390919
- VIN: JF1ZCAC17J9601631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 36,800 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS SUBARU WILL BE A FUN CAR TO DRIVE SUMMER OR WINTER, WITH THE 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, REAR SPOILER AND BREMBO BRAKES FOR YOUR SAFETY!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER/SUEDE SEATS, DUAL EXHAUST, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Telematics
