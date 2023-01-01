Menu
2018 Tesla Model 3

69,299 KM

Details

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!
$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2018 Tesla Model 3

2018 Tesla Model 3

ELECTRIC | LONG RANGE RWD | LEATHER |

2018 Tesla Model 3

ELECTRIC | LONG RANGE RWD | LEATHER |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

69,299KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9552727
  • Stock #: 2021X
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA9JF095733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 69,299 KM

Vehicle Description

Long Range RWD 1-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV


15 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Lane Departure Warning System, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: FM w/Premium Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Wheels: 18" Aero.


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE




172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

7-Day Money Back Guarantee

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

