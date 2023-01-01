$44,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Ford
705-737-2313
2018 Tesla Model 3
2018 Tesla Model 3
ELECTRIC | LONG RANGE RWD | LEATHER |
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
69,299KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9552727
- Stock #: 2021X
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA9JF095733
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Mileage 69,299 KM
Vehicle Description
15 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Lane Departure Warning System, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: FM w/Premium Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Wheels: 18" Aero.
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
7-Day Money Back Guarantee
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Barrie Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7