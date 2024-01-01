Menu
<p>WOW WHAT A GREAT PRICE ON THIS TOYOTA RAV4 PLATINUM, $10,000 BELOW MARKET VALUE!! WHY IS THIS RAV4 SO AFFORDABLE? IT HAS A CARFAX OF $11,000 BUT THE REAR HAS BEEN REPAIRED PERFECTLY. SO COME IN AND SEE IT FOR YOURSELF AND GRAB A GREAT DEAL. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE FINANCING OR A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100.</p>

2018 Toyota RAV4

130,200 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4

Limited PLATINUM AWD!!

2018 Toyota RAV4

Limited PLATINUM AWD!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3DFREVXJW702283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Cross-Traffic Alert

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 Toyota RAV4