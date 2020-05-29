Menu
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,381KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5040087
  • Stock #: 1670
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV7JW518117
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

ONE OWNER!! CLEAN CARFAX !!CERTIFIED!!! Gorgeous and very clean 2018 Toyota Rav4 FWD auto transmission, very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded, A/C, power windows,power locks, line assistance, adaptive cruise control , back up camera, and much more CONDITION MATTERS.

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!

GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%

BUY IT FOR ONLY - $20888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. CERTIFIED, AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE!!

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER .

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

To test drive the car please visit us at 642 Dunlop st West, Barrie Ont

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • 3-point rear seatbelts
  • Front side curtain airbags
  • Dual front airbags
  • Front crumple zones
  • Front side airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Steel Wheels
Convenience
  • Clock
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Intermittent rear wiper
  • Intermittent front wipers
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Front air conditioning
  • Adjustable front headrests
  • Air filtration
  • Manual day/night rearview mirror
  • Front overhead console
Trim
  • Chrome window trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Security
  • Engine immobilizer anti-theft system
Additional Features
  • 4-Wheel ABS
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • LED Taillights
  • low fuel
  • Full wheel covers
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Cloth door trim
  • Front assist handle
  • Rearview Camera System
  • Front cupholders
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • Braking Assist
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Adjustable rear headrests
  • trailer stability control
  • engine oil
  • Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Hands Free Phone
  • 3-point front seatbelts
  • Safety brake pedal system
  • Acoustic laminated glass
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Multi-function display
  • 3.82 Axle Ratio
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Hill holder control
  • Drive mode selector
  • Autonomous braking
  • Lane deviation sensors
  • 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
  • AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
  • BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
  • DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
  • FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
  • FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
  • FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
  • INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
  • LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
  • LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
  • OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
  • ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
  • SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
  • SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
  • TACHOMETER GAUGE
  • 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
  • AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
  • BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
  • CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
  • FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
  • FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
  • MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
  • SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
  • MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
  • MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
  • RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
  • ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
  • AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
  • DIAMETER 23 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
  • DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
  • IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
  • MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
  • REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
  • RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
  • VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
  • 2 TRIP ODOMETER
  • LAMP FAILURE
  • COOLANT WARNIN
  • 2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
  • HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
  • FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
  • DUAL FRONT IMPACT ABSORBING SEATS
  • ILLUMINATED ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
  • ENTUNE INFOTAINMENT
  • 14.5 STEERING RATIO
  • AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
  • 12V REAR POWER OUTLET(S)
  • FRONT PEDESTRIAN AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

