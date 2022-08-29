Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

67,373 KM

Details Features

$30,988

+ tax & licensing
$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

Bayfield Auto Sales

705-739-9100

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

705-739-9100

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

67,373KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9112138
  • Stock #: 3880
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV6JW833880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,373 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Bayfield Auto Sales

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

705-739-XXXX

705-739-9100

Alternate Numbers
1-800-381-9996
