2018 Toyota Sienna

35,765 KM

$6,080

+ tax & licensing
$6,080

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Mitsubishi

705-733-9696

2018 Toyota Sienna

2018 Toyota Sienna

LE

2018 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-733-9696

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,080

+ taxes & licensing

35,765KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5758587
  Stock #: 00608
  VIN: 5TDKZ3DC3JS946113

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 35,765 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to our Pre-owned car inventory! For more information, text us at 705-990-1407!

 

VEHICLE

2018 Toyota Sienna LE

 

HISTORY

Previous Daily Rental, No Accidents

 

FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS

-Back-Up Camera

-3rd Row Seating

-Climate Control

-Power Options

-Heated Seats

-Bluetooth

-Keyless Entry

 

FINANCING

$0 down financing available at low interest rates OAC. (ANY CREDIT SITUATION WELCOME)

You can also apply online by clicking the following link: https://www.barriemitsubishi.ca/credit-application/

 

TRADE-IN

Do you have a trade? Do you owe more than the trade is worth? Let us know what we need to work with!

 

CERTIFICATION

The car will be certified as per the standards set by Ministry of Transportation (MTO).

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

Email Barrie Mitsubishi

Barrie Mitsubishi

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

