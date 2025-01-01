$39,306+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$39,306
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,872 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD.Barcelona Red Metallic 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V6 V6 4D Double Cab 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp 6-Speed Automatic 4WDWe utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.Awards:* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Vehicle Features
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-702-5069