Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Looking for a powerful and reliable pickup that can handle anything the Canadian landscape throws your way? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2018 Toyota Tundra Limited, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This rugged beauty, boasting a sleek gray exterior and a comfortable black interior, is ready to be your ultimate work and weekend companion. With 143,200 km on the odometer, this Tundra has plenty of life left and is eager to hit the road with you. Under the hood, youll find a robust 5.7L V8 engine, ready to provide the power you need for towing, hauling, and conquering challenging terrains.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>This 2018 Tundra Limited isnt just about brawn; its also packed with features to elevate your driving experience. From its luxurious interior to its advanced technology, this truck offers a level of comfort and convenience thats hard to beat. Imagine cruising down the highway in style, enjoying the peace of mind that comes with Toyotas legendary reliability. Dont miss your chance to own this exceptional pickup!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Here are five features that make this 2018 Toyota Tundra Limited stand out:</p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa; padding-inline-start: 1.625em !important;><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Commanding 4-Wheel Drive:</span> Conquer any terrain with confidence.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Luxurious Limited Trim:</span> Experience premium comfort and style.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Integrated Navigation:</span> Find your way with ease.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Power Sunroof:</span> Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Powerful 5.7L V8 Engine:</span> Unleash impressive performance.</li></ul><p>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100</p>

2018 Toyota Tundra

143,200 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Tundra

Limited NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!!

Watch This Vehicle
12755307

2018 Toyota Tundra

Limited NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1752594658973
  2. 1752594659495
  3. 1752594659930
  4. 1752594660376
  5. 1752594660858
  6. 1752594661331
  7. 1752594661801
  8. 1752594662255
  9. 1752594662721
  10. 1752594663195
  11. 1752594663623
  12. 1752594664048
  13. 1752594664508
  14. 1752594664970
  15. 1752594665404
  16. 1752594665840
  17. 1752594666295
  18. 1752594666734
  19. 1752594667170
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFBY5F13JX747888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a powerful and reliable pickup that can handle anything the Canadian landscape throws your way? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2018 Toyota Tundra Limited, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This rugged beauty, boasting a sleek gray exterior and a comfortable black interior, is ready to be your ultimate work and weekend companion. With 143,200 km on the odometer, this Tundra has plenty of life left and is eager to hit the road with you. Under the hood, you'll find a robust 5.7L V8 engine, ready to provide the power you need for towing, hauling, and conquering challenging terrains.

This 2018 Tundra Limited isn't just about brawn; it's also packed with features to elevate your driving experience. From its luxurious interior to its advanced technology, this truck offers a level of comfort and convenience that's hard to beat. Imagine cruising down the highway in style, enjoying the peace of mind that comes with Toyota's legendary reliability. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional pickup!

Here are five features that make this 2018 Toyota Tundra Limited stand out:

  • Commanding 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
  • Luxurious Limited Trim: Experience premium comfort and style.
  • Integrated Navigation: Find your way with ease.
  • Power Sunroof: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air.
  • Powerful 5.7L V8 Engine: Unleash impressive performance.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Black Running Boards

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power rear sliding window

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bed Liner
bed extender
Wheel Locks
Spray in Boxliner
Tri-fold Hard Tonneau Cover
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD APPLE CARPLAY!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD APPLE CARPLAY!! 117,800 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium OVER 300 HORSEPOWER!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium OVER 300 HORSEPOWER!! 137,500 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Spark LT ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Chevrolet Spark LT ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!! 76,800 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 Toyota Tundra