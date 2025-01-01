$38,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Tundra
Limited NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and reliable pickup that can handle anything the Canadian landscape throws your way? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2018 Toyota Tundra Limited, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This rugged beauty, boasting a sleek gray exterior and a comfortable black interior, is ready to be your ultimate work and weekend companion. With 143,200 km on the odometer, this Tundra has plenty of life left and is eager to hit the road with you. Under the hood, you'll find a robust 5.7L V8 engine, ready to provide the power you need for towing, hauling, and conquering challenging terrains.
This 2018 Tundra Limited isn't just about brawn; it's also packed with features to elevate your driving experience. From its luxurious interior to its advanced technology, this truck offers a level of comfort and convenience that's hard to beat. Imagine cruising down the highway in style, enjoying the peace of mind that comes with Toyota's legendary reliability. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional pickup!
Here are five features that make this 2018 Toyota Tundra Limited stand out:
- Commanding 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
- Luxurious Limited Trim: Experience premium comfort and style.
- Integrated Navigation: Find your way with ease.
- Power Sunroof: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air.
- Powerful 5.7L V8 Engine: Unleash impressive performance.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
705-797-1100