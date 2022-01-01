Menu
2018 Toyota Tundra

156,800 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 Toyota Tundra

2018 Toyota Tundra

SR5 GREAT TOWING CAPACITY!!

2018 Toyota Tundra

SR5 GREAT TOWING CAPACITY!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

156,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8131504
  • VIN: 5TFUM5F12JX078502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,800 KM

Vehicle Description

WITH THE TUNDRA'S STRONG V8 ENGINE IT OFFERS LEGITIMATE PERFORMANCE WITH A TOWING CAPACITY OF 10,000 LBS!! IT IS QUICK, AND IT FEELS CAPABLE OF HAULING IT SELF THROUGH ANY SCERARIO A REAL TRUCK USER MIGHT ENCOUNTER. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, IPOD AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

