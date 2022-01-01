2018 Toyota Tundra

+ taxes & licensing
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WITH THE TUNDRA'S STRONG V8 ENGINE IT OFFERS LEGITIMATE PERFORMANCE WITH A TOWING CAPACITY OF 10,000 LBS!! IT IS QUICK, AND IT FEELS CAPABLE OF HAULING IT SELF THROUGH ANY SCERARIO A REAL TRUCK USER MIGHT ENCOUNTER. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, IPOD AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
