$38,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2018 Toyota Tundra
2018 Toyota Tundra
SR5 4X4 TOWING CAPACITY 10,000 LBS!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
156,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8267265
- VIN: 5TFUM5F12JX078501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,800 KM
Vehicle Description
WITH THE TUNDRA'S STRONG V8 ENGINE IT OFFERS LEGITIMATE PERFORMANCE WITH A TOWING CAPACITY OF 10,000 LBS!! IT IS QUICK, AND IT FEELS CAPABLE OF HAULING IT SELF THROUGH ANY SCERARIO A REAL TRUCK USER MIGHT ENCOUNTER. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, IPOD AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1