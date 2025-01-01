Menu
The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas with its 3.6L V6 engine is a lively, family-friendly SUV that brings a burst of fun to every journey! Churning out 276 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque, this spirited ride zips through daily drives and weekend adventures with ease, towing up to 5,000 pounds for those spontaneous getaways. Its bold, chiseled exterior—complete with a wide grille and sharp LED headlights—radiates confidence, while the roomy interior screams versatility with three rows of seating and colorful, tech-savvy touches like an 8-inch touchscreen and a thumping Fender audio system. Whether you're piling in the crew or loading up for a road trip, the Atlas blends practicality with a vibrant, go-anywhere attitude that keeps the good times rolling!

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

149,252 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline AWD ~Nav ~Cam ~Leather ~Panoramic Sunroof

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline AWD ~Nav ~Cam ~Leather ~Panoramic Sunroof

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,252KM
VIN 1V2NR2CA3JC520977

  • Exterior Colour KURKUMA YELLOW METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # JC520977
  • Mileage 149,252 KM

The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas with its 3.6L V6 engine is a lively, family-friendly SUV that brings a burst of fun to every journey! Churning out 276 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque, this spirited ride zips through daily drives and weekend adventures with ease, towing up to 5,000 pounds for those spontaneous getaways. Its bold, chiseled exterior—complete with a wide grille and sharp LED headlights—radiates confidence, while the roomy interior screams versatility with three rows of seating and colorful, tech-savvy touches like an 8-inch touchscreen and a thumping Fender audio system. Whether you’re piling in the crew or loading up for a road trip, the Atlas blends practicality with a vibrant, go-anywhere attitude that keeps the good times rolling!

G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore!

Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers can't. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why we're known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders!

Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customer's individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America.

Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models.

Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUV's. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - We've Got 'Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player

Leather Wrap Wheel

Backup Sensor
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-728-2422

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

705-728-2422

2018 Volkswagen Atlas